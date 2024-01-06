Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,098,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 967,601 shares.The stock last traded at $18.03 and had previously closed at $17.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UE. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

