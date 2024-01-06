UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.8% of Channel Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $537.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

