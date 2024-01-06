Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15. 88,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 200,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Tuya Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tuya by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

