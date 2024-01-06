TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of TransDigm Group worth $290,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $978.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $964.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $901.75. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $638.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,018.50.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

