Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. 11,567,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 22,998,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Tilray Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Tilray by 94,250.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347,713 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tilray by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 368,035 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $6,586,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

