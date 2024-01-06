The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

