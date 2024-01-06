The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.39.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $342.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The firm has a market cap of $341.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

