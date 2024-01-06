The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 114.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 102,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,834,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 110,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $342.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.21.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.