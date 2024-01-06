TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $132.35 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.79.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

