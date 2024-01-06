Talbot Financial LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after buying an additional 2,388,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $342.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $341.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.39.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

