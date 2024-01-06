SVB Wealth LLC Sells 429 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.51.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

