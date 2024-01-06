SVB Wealth LLC Sells 17,634 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.42.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

