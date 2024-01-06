SVB Wealth LLC Sells 151 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after buying an additional 500,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,419,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,640,000 after buying an additional 689,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $277.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $204.16 and a one year high of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.