Surbhi Sarna Sells 85 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Surbhi Sarna sold 85 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.68, for a total transaction of $21,052.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $231.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.43 and its 200 day moving average is $255.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $266.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Penumbra by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

