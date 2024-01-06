Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

