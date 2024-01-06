Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 9,377 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

