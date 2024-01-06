Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,187 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Trading Up 1.9 %

Transocean stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

