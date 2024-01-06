Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IJS opened at $99.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
