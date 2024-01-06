Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

