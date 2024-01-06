Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

