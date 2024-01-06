Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 699 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWO opened at $241.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $258.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

