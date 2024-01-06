Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,881 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,499 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $99.61 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

