Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $270,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 8.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $779,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1,136.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.27 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

