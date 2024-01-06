Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 4,050 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 565,650 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,508 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

