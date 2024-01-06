Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 2,247 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.39 and a 200 day moving average of $313.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The company has a market capitalization of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

