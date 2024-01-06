SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSRM. Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

