SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Earns “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SSR Mining by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 349,449 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

