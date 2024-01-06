SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $53,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $495.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $513.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

