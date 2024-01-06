SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,833,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,149,432 shares.The stock last traded at $41.02 and had previously closed at $40.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,892,000 after buying an additional 2,248,179 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,724,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,841 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 963,341 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 466,801 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $16,876,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

