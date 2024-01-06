SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 902,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 462,353 shares.The stock last traded at $30.61 and had previously closed at $30.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

