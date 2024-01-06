Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 444,589 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,488,000 after purchasing an additional 629,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.98 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

