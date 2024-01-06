Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,826,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.