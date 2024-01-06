Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVS opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

