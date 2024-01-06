Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $967,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

