Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $52.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.