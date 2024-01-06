Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,435,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Shell worth $285,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Shell by 90.3% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

