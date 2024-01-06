Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

