Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.39 and a 200-day moving average of $313.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

