Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 306,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 582,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Read More

