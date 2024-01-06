Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 2,241,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,071,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

