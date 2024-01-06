Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 329 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 265.5% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 43,946 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 849,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,175,000. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

