Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Atlassian by 51.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 75.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,824,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $65,635,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $226.10 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $116.40 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

