Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $381.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $363.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.