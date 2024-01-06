Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Increased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 302.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $57.92 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

