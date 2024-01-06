Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,714 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.93. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

