Raymond James & Associates Purchases 287,306 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $41,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 122,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

