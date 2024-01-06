Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.25% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $50,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

