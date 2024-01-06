Raymond James & Associates Has $50.59 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of United Rentals worth $50,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $541.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $585.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

