Raymond James & Associates Has $47.45 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Fastenal worth $47,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

