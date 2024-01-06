Raymond James & Associates Has $40.89 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.99% of Stericycle worth $40,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 833,215 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.1 %

SRCL opened at $47.70 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.